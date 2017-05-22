China Acts Against Online Pornography, Fake News Across 11 Provincial-Level regions
China has launched a fresh month- long crackdown on online pornography and fake news organisations in 11 provincial-level regions to clean up "harmful" information, an official said today.
Four teams of inspectors are undertaking the probe into online pornography and fake news organisations across 11 Chinese provincial-level regions.
The month-long investigation, which will finish on May 26, aims to clean up "harmful" information online, targeting live-streaming, cloud service providers, mobile apps and websites circulating pornographic content, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications said in a statement.
Inspectors are also tasked with looking into news blackmailing, fake news, journalists and media organisations, it said.
Jointly launched by China's various anti-pornography, publicity and Internet-related authorities, the investigation is being carried out in areas including Beijing and Shanghai municipalities, as well as provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi and Shaanxi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
