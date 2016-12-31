Chidambaram Questions Modi Government's Silence On US Calling J&K 'Indian Administered'

Former home minister P Chidambaram today questioned the Narendra Modi government over the US describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian administered" in an official statement and asked how New Delhi accepted it.

The US State Department's statement had come just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

US' official statement used the phrase 'Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir'. How did India accept this? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 28, 2017

"US' official statement used the phrase 'Indian- administered Jammu and Kashmir'. How did India accept this?" the Congress leader asked in a tweet.

On Monday, while designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, the US State Department said the militant group had claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in "Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir", which injured 17 people.