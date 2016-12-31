The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:52 pm National

Chidambaram Questions Modi Government's Silence On US Calling J&K 'Indian Administered'

New Delhi
Chidambaram Questions Modi Government's Silence On US Calling J&K 'Indian Administered'
File Photo-PTI

Former home minister P Chidambaram today questioned the Narendra Modi government over the US describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian administered" in an official statement and asked how New Delhi accepted it.

The US State Department's statement had come just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

 

Advertisement opens in new window

 

"US' official statement used the phrase 'Indian- administered Jammu and Kashmir'. How did India accept this?" the Congress leader asked in a tweet.

On Monday, while designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, the US State Department said the militant group had claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in "Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir", which injured 17 people.

READ MORE IN:
P. Chidambaram Delhi - New Delhi BJP Kashmiriat National
Next Story : Iran Says US Travel Ban Is 'Racist' And 'Unfair'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters