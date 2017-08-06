Chhota Shakeel's Aide Arrested, Was Planning To Target Canadian Writer Tarek Fatah

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, who was planning to target Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said Junaid Chaudhary, 21, was arrested on the intervening night of June 7 and 8 from Wazirabad road in north-east Delhi.

The DCP said Chaudhary was planning to target the writer, known for his controversial remarks. Even though Fatah was not in Delhi, the aide was here to carry out a recce, he said.

A pistol and four live cartridges were seized from him, the police officer said.

Chaudhary was arrested in June last year along with three others with arms and hawala money sent by Shakeel, but was released on bail within four months. They had been planning to kill Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani at that time.

He contacted Shakeel again but after his bail was cancelled he was sent to Tihar. Later, he was again released on bail and once again got in touch with Shakeel.

Chaudhary then started carrying out the gangster's Delhi- based activities. He is currently being interrogated.