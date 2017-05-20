Chhattisgarh: Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree After Being Turned Away By District Hospital
In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver a baby under a tree in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after she was allegedly turned away by the district hospital.
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, caused an outrage and the district administration subsequently suspended a nurse, Seema Singh, and shunted out the head of the gynaecology department, Dr Rama Ghosh, of the Bilaspur district hospital.
Officials said the woman, Muskan Khan, a widow and a resident of Sirigitti in Bilaspur city, first went to a primary health centre, accompanied by her neighbours. From the health centre, she was sent to the district hospital as she did not have a sonography report.
However, the hospital allegedly turned her away on the ground that there was no vacant bed.
While returning, she went into labour and delivered the baby under a tree, officials said.
The woman and the baby spent the entire night under the tree, they added.
Civil surgeon SS Vajpayee said the woman and the baby were brought to the district hospital in an ambulance the next day, adding that the condition of both was stable now.
Officials said the woman's husband, Shahid Mohammed, passed away two months ago.
Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner Niharika Barik took a serious view of the incident and formed a committee headed by the additional collector to probe the matter, they added.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Delhi Can Turn Into A Desert: HC
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Uttar Pradesh: During Akhilesh's Tenure, Enrollment In Govt. Schools Decrease, Go Up In Private Schools
- Saudis Welcome Trump With A Gold Medal, He Rewards Them With A USD 110 Billion Arms Package
- Apple Starts Selling 'Made In India' iPhones On Trial Basis
- Post Sartaj Aziz's Assertion, Defence Experts Fear Jadhav Might be Dead
- My Friend is Auditor of INX Media, My Only Link To Company, Says Karti Chidambaram
- Online Voting Not Feasible Keeping In Mind Security Systems Required, Says CEC Zaidi
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment