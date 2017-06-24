Chandigarh: Cop Injured In Exchange Of Fire With Naxals

A police official was today injured in an exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

"Sub-inspector Arun Markam sustained bullet injuries on his leg in the skirmish that took place in the forests of Gangaloor police station limits early this morning," Bijapur Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv told PTI.

A joint team of security forces was returning after carrying out an extensive anti-Maoist operation in the interiors of Gangaloor, around 450 kms from here, he said.

On way back, encounter broke out between the two sides in a forested patch leaving the SI, belonging to district force, injured, he said.

However, naxals soon fled from the spot on finding that the security personnel were zeroing on them, he added.

Soon after getting the information, reinforcements were dispatched to the spot and the injured official was being evacuated from the forest, the SP said.