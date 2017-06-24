Chandigarh: Cop Injured In Exchange Of Fire With Naxals
A police official was today injured in an exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.
"Sub-inspector Arun Markam sustained bullet injuries on his leg in the skirmish that took place in the forests of Gangaloor police station limits early this morning," Bijapur Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv told PTI.
A joint team of security forces was returning after carrying out an extensive anti-Maoist operation in the interiors of Gangaloor, around 450 kms from here, he said.
On way back, encounter broke out between the two sides in a forested patch leaving the SI, belonging to district force, injured, he said.
However, naxals soon fled from the spot on finding that the security personnel were zeroing on them, he added.
Soon after getting the information, reinforcements were dispatched to the spot and the injured official was being evacuated from the forest, the SP said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan: 140 Dead, 100 Injured After Oil Tanker Catches Fire
- Srikanth Lifts Australian Open Super Series
- 'Black Night' Can't Be Forgotten: Modi On Emergency
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pak's BAT Team Carried Headband Camera, Dagger to Mutilate, Record Attack on Indian Army
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
- More Garbage Than Land For People In Delhi, Says High Court
- Army Jawan's Father Hides News Of Son’s Death So That Grandson Could Celebrate B’day
Post a Comment