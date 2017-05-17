Centre Stalling Delhi Govt's Activities by Holding Files, Alleges Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today accused the Centre of "stalling" the Delhi government's activities by allegedly holding back files relating to the appointment of two new ministers in his cabinet.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also amounted it to the violation of the Constitution and accused the Centre of "paralysing" the Delhi government.
Kejriwal said the people of Delhi should not suffer due to the BJP-led Centre's "enmity" with the Aam Aadmi Party government.
"The Centre is sitting on the files for the last 10 days. Many Delhi government activities are stalled due to this. Your enmity is against us, don't take revenge from the people of Delhi," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.
Addressing a press conference on the issue, Sisodia said that it is the chief minister's prerogative to induct elected persons in his Cabinet, adding that it is a very "surprising" that central government is not approving the files.
He said the Delhi government had on May 6 sent the files relating to the induction of two AAP MLAs - Rajender Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot - in the Delhi Cabinet, but the Centre is yet to clear the same.
"I want to know why the Centre is trying to paralyse the Delhi government by violating the Constitution. Why are they doing this? What is the Constitutional point the Centre has been considering for the last 10 days?," Sisodia asked.
He said that in the last 25 years, the Centre has not held back such files pertaining to the appointment of ministers.
The Deputy CM also said that there is presently water crisis in Delhi and in this situation, the appointment of water minister should be made at the earliest.
Kapil Mishra was sacked on May 6 and Gautam and Gehlot were inducted in the cabinet. Mishra held the portfolios of water, tourism, art and culture.
Before him, AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar was sacked from the cabinet after an objectionable video allegedly involving him emerged last August.
No new face had replaced Kumar and Sisodia has been taking care of his portfolios -- social welfare, and women and child welfare among others.
Hitting out at the Delhi government, BJP MLA and Opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said there had been no new minister after Kumar's expulsion for the last 10 months and sought to know if work was then not being affected.
