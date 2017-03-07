Centre Considering UP Govt's Proposal to Rename Mughalsarai After Deendayal Upadhyaya
The Central government is examining a request of the Uttar Pradesh government to rename the Mughalsarai Railway Station after RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
"We have received a request for the renaming of the railway station. The request is under process," a home ministry spokesperson said.
The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had taken the decision in this regard last month.
A no objection certificate is required from the home ministry for renaming a railway station.
The RSS ideologue had died under mysterious circumstances at Mughalsarai station while travelling in a train on February 11, 1968.
Mughalsarai is one of the busiest stations for trains bound for eastern and northeastern regions. It is the fourth busiest railway junction in India and also contains the largest railway marshaling yard in Asia.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Criticises Cong, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Will Discuss Challenges Like Terror, Says PM Modi on Israel Visit
- India's Army Action In Sikkim 'Betrayal' Of Sino-British Treaty, Says China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment