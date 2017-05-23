Centre, Congress Applaud Indian Army's Attack On Pakistan Posts In Nowshera

Defence minister Arun Jaitley and the Congress on Tuesday applauded the Indian Army's attack on Pakistan posts along the Line of Control (LoC ) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Jaitley said the army is taking pre-emptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in the Valley.

"Government supports the actions of #IndianArmy across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K," Jaitley tweeted.

Government supports the actions of #IndianArmy across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2017

"#IndianArmy is taking preemptive & measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration," he added.

#IndianArmy is taking preemptive & measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2017

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan.

In support of this, the army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9.

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

The Congress also lauded the army for smashing Pakistani posts, but asked the government what it was doing about destroying terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The opposition party also sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not raising at the international fora the issue of increase in infiltration from Pakistan and why international pressure was not being exerted on the neighbouring country.

"We salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Nowshera sector as they have destroyed a Pakistan post which was assisting Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate," Congress in-charge of communications Randeep Surjewala said.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," additional directorate general of public information (ADG PI) Major General AK Narula said at a press conference in New Delhi.

He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration.

Maj Gen Narula also said Rocket Launchers (RL), Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Automated Grenade Launchers (AGL) and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation. He said as the snow in the Valley melts and the blockage on the passes opens, increase in infiltration will be expected.

"The Indian Army proactively dominates the LoC; we want peace and tranquility in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Pakistan Army, however, refuted the attack.

"Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false (sic)," the official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2017

In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably.

On May 14, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 13, Pakistani troops pounded civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people. (Agencies)