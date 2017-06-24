Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Objects to 'Intercourse' Word in SRK Film's TV Promo
Censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani is in objection mode again, this time over the use of the word word "intercourse" in the TV promos of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming "Jab Harry Met Sejal".
Nihlani, often criticised for censoring the content of the films, said his objection this time is only for the TV telecast of the trailer. If one lakh people vote in favour of the trailer, he will allow it to be aired.
"We are talking about TV telecast of the trailer. It is not about the movie, the issue is just about the trailer. If parents are ok with their kids below 12 watching discussion on things like 'intercourse' I don't have any issues. We will pass it," Nihalani told PTI.
Mini promos have been released of the Imtiaz Ali-directed film. In one, the movie's lead actress Anushka Sharma is seen using the word in a conversation with Shah Rukh.
According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief, TV is for families and the censor board has to follow certain guidelines even for trailers.
"The trailer is available online and social media in full length. But when it comes to TV we need to keep in mind the family audience and follow certain guidelines," Nihalani said.
During an interview to a TV channel, Nihalani had said CBFC would clear the promo, but he needed one lakh votes as proof that Indian audiences had changed.
