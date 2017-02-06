The Newswire
02 June 2017

CBSE To Declare Class 10 Examination Results Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the Class 10 examination on Saturday

"The results will be announced on June 3 at forenoon," a senior CBSE official said.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

Students can check their results on the board's official website: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, private education and results website examresults.net.

How to check the results:

*Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result”

* Enter your roll and school number.

* Take a print out for future reference.

 

On May 28, the board had declared the results for Class 12 which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida, topped the examination with 99.6%. 

