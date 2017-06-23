CBSE To Consider Students' Marking Concerns Under Verification Scheme: HC Told

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today told the Delhi High Court that if any student who wrote the class XII exams feels that his or her answer sheets were not correctly evaluated, he or she can now approach the board under its verification scheme.

The submission was made by the CBSE before a vacation bench of justices Manmohan and Yogesh Khanna, who accepted the board's submission and asked the students to approach the authority.

On the submission made by the CBSE, the bench disposed of the petitions.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain submitted in the court that if any of the students feels that their answer sheets were not correctly evaluated as per the marking scheme they can approach the CBSE.

"Within the limit of our verification scheme we will look into the students grievances," the ASG, who was representing the CBSE, submitted.

The ASG further said that though the CBSE has done away with re-evaluation, however, under the verification policy the students marking issues will be looked into.

The law officer also told the court that no undertaking will be taken from students that the "photocopy of an evaluated answer book shall not be challenged by any examinee in the court of law or make any claim on this account in any forum".

He further said that the marking schemes of the CBSE for respective subjects shall be uploaded on its website soon.

The ASG told the court that outcome of the verification will be communicated to the students on first come first serve basis.

The ASG's submission came during hearing of petitions by students, who gave the board exams this year, against the CBSE's decision to scrap its re-evaluation policy.

Some of the students represented by senior advocate Kirti Uppal and advocate Virag Gupta have challenged the CBSE's May 29 notification which lays down the process and fees for re-verification of the marks and for obtaining the photocopies of the evaluated answer sheets.

Majority of the petitions filed were of students who have scored extremely well in their exams running up to the boards in which they have scored poorly or much below their expectations.