23 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:35 pm National

CBSE Announces NEET Results For Admission Into MBBS, BDS Courses

New Delhi
On Friday, the CBSE(Central Board of Secondary Education) announced results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into MBBS and BDS courses, ending the wait for around 12 lakh aspirants.

"Result of NEET (under graduate) has been declared as per the directives of the Supreme Court," a CSBE official said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 12 set in motion the process for declaring the result of NEET-2017 after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the board.

The apex court had on May 24 stayed an interim order of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the CBSE from publishing the result of NEET 2017.

