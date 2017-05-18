CBI to Probe Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Mani's Death
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday decided to investigate the death of actor Kalabhavan Mani, following the order given by Kerala High Court.
The Chalakuddy Circle Inspector, who was earlier investigating the case, handed over the details to the CBI.
The demand for a CBI investigation was made by Mani's wife Nimmi and brother RLV Ramakrishnan stating that there are mysteries surrounding the death of the actor. They had submitted a petition to the High Court.
It was being found out that two different poisonous substances were found in Mani's body.
Last year on March 6, Mani was taken to a hospital in Kochi from his farm house near Chalakuddy and breathed his last two days later.
Mani's untimely death left the film industry as well as those in his hometown in Chalakuddy, shocked. He had acted in 200 films in Malayalam and other languages too.
A CBI probe into the death was sought soon after the new Pinarayi Vijayan-led government assumed office in May last year.
A few of the actor's close aides, who were present at his farmhouse when he collapsed, had undergone the lie-detector test earlier.
WHo is the lead CBI officer? Is it Mammooty? There was a film called "Oru CBI in diary kurippu" by Mammooty. It was a good one.