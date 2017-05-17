CBI Summons Narada CEO Samuel For Questioning Again
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday summoned Narada News Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mathew Samuel for the second time in connection with money laundering sting operation.
The CBI has asked him to appear on May 19.
Mathew has however said he won't be able to appear as he recently undergone surgery.
The CBI which is investing the charges of corruption has already questioned Samuel.
The ED filed its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the CBI filed its case.
The sting operation pertains to the secret filming of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and an IPS officer while they were allegedly accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for extending favours to it.
TMC leaders against whom the CBI has registered cases, now also booked by the Enforcement Directorate, include Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.
West Bengal ministers, including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Environment Minister Sovan Chatterjee, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee have also been named in the FIR.
Former Minister Madan Mitra, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza have also been made accused in the case.
Samuel had earlier released three sets of videos of the sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting bribes from journalists posing as businessmen.
The ruling party had dismissed the allegation citing that the tapes are 'doctored'.
The sting operation video was released by the portal on March 14, 2016, just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- Cabinet Clears Proposal to Build 10 Atomic Reactors in India
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Rohtak Gangrape: Haryana CM Ensures Speedy Justice By Fast Track Courts
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- J&K CM Mufti Beats Retreat From Function After Women Fling Chairs, Shout Azadi Slogans
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment