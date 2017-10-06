CBI Raided NDTV For Raising Voice Against BJP Govt: Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar today said the CBI raided the residence of the NDTV founder recently as he had raised his voice against the BJP government.

The CBI on June 5 carried out searches at the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy for allegedly concealing a share transaction from the SEBI and causing a loss to a private bank.

The action by CBI had drawn widespread criticism from political parties and press bodies.

"(Voice of) the media is being muzzled and raids are conducted on media houses. The CBI raided the chief of NDTV as he is raising his voice against the BJP government," Ajit, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, said while addressing a meeting of the NCP workers here.

He also hit out at the Shiv Sena accusing it of adopting "double standards" by being a part of the BJP-led state government and at the same time opposing its policies.

"Sena, which calls itself a tiger, has become a lamb in the state government," he said.

Pawar termed as a "drama" the Sena ministers boycotting a state Cabinet meeting recently over the farmers' issue.

Dubbing the BJP governments at the Centre and state a "failure on all fronts", he said, "Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' whereas the slogan given by the current BJP government is 'Mar Jawan Mar kisan'".

Referring to killings of soldiers on borders and death of the five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh recently, Pawar said the BJP government is "anti-farmer and anti-people".

He accused the state government of splurging money on advertisements while failing to do anything concrete on ground.

Later addressing a press conference, Pawar said the Devendra Fadnavis government is trying to break the farmers' stir and divide the opposition.

Responding to a query on reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may summon him in connection with an alleged irrigation scam, Pawar said he was not afraid of any inquiry and is ready to face it.

When asked if the NCP will support the Sena in case it withdraws support of the BJP government in the state, he said," there is no question of supporting the Sena".