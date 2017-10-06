CBI Raided NDTV For Raising Voice Against BJP Govt: Ajit Pawar
Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar today said the CBI raided the residence of the NDTV founder recently as he had raised his voice against the BJP government.
The CBI on June 5 carried out searches at the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy for allegedly concealing a share transaction from the SEBI and causing a loss to a private bank.
The action by CBI had drawn widespread criticism from political parties and press bodies.
"(Voice of) the media is being muzzled and raids are conducted on media houses. The CBI raided the chief of NDTV as he is raising his voice against the BJP government," Ajit, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, said while addressing a meeting of the NCP workers here.
He also hit out at the Shiv Sena accusing it of adopting "double standards" by being a part of the BJP-led state government and at the same time opposing its policies.
"Sena, which calls itself a tiger, has become a lamb in the state government," he said.
Pawar termed as a "drama" the Sena ministers boycotting a state Cabinet meeting recently over the farmers' issue.
Dubbing the BJP governments at the Centre and state a "failure on all fronts", he said, "Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' whereas the slogan given by the current BJP government is 'Mar Jawan Mar kisan'".
Referring to killings of soldiers on borders and death of the five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh recently, Pawar said the BJP government is "anti-farmer and anti-people".
He accused the state government of splurging money on advertisements while failing to do anything concrete on ground.
Later addressing a press conference, Pawar said the Devendra Fadnavis government is trying to break the farmers' stir and divide the opposition.
Responding to a query on reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may summon him in connection with an alleged irrigation scam, Pawar said he was not afraid of any inquiry and is ready to face it.
When asked if the NCP will support the Sena in case it withdraws support of the BJP government in the state, he said," there is no question of supporting the Sena".
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Maharashtra Farmers Call Off Strike
- French Open: Nadal Beats Wawrinka To Win 10th Title
- MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Ends 'Peace Fast'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Bail For 11 Lucknow University Students Who Black-Flagged UP CM Adityanath
- Gujarat Hindi Textbook Prefixes Jesus With Haivaan, Stokes Controversy
- Madhya Pradesh CM Sits On Indefinite Fast 'For Restoration of Peace' Amid Farmers' Agitation
- Amit Shah Calls Gandhi A 'Chatur Baniya', Congress Slams Remark
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment