CBI Court to Frame Charges Against Advani, Others
A special CBI court in Lucknow will frame charges today against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
The leaders will appear today before the Special CBI judge S K Yadav.
The court had also asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person.
While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.
The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.
The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.
The apex court ordered that two separate cases in Lucknow and Raebareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.
The apex court also directed the trial court in Lucknow to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex court also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.
The CBI has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial court for recording of testimony.
To ensure a speedy trial, the top court has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the sessions' judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CBI Court to Frame Charges Against Advani, Others
- Cyclone Mora Hits B'desh, India On High Alert
- 'Had A Good Interaction,' Says PM Modi After Meeting German Chancellor Merkel
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment
Definitely trading is the answer to my financial needs. Been trading for a few months now and I’m earning well. If you are interested in learning how to trade, google Superior Trading System.
All eyes are on the CBI court now. The machinations of BJP leaders which led to demolition of centuries old Babri masjid coming under legal scrutiny though after three decades tends to uphold selcularism. While it is too early to predict the outcome of trial now, the visible aberrations stare at all of us. . Kalyan singh was the one who declared before SC to protect masjid only to walk over his own commitment. That he was jailed for a single day speaks volumes of the perceptiion of judiciary on the shameful demolition. His present abode Rajbavan, insulates him from the conspiracy charges. The element of morality and ethics warrants his ouster to face trial which Modi does not take care of for known reasons. . The BJP while in opposition obstructed Parliamentary proceedings demanding resignation of PM when reports of scams sprouted out. Now the accusing fingers point to the ruling party to walk the talk. We do not know whether at all the role of Modi, who then accompanied Advani in
Rathyathra, which escalated tension through out the nation comes under the purview of the trial ? . .