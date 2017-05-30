Case Should Be Filed Against Mulayam For Allowing Firing On Karsevaks, Says BJP's Katiyar
BJP leader Vinay Katiyar today targeted Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav saying that a case should have been lodged against the former chief minister over the firing by police on karsewaks in Ayodhya in 1990.
Katiyar's comments came after a special CBI court today framed charges under section 120(B) of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) in a 1992 Babri mosque demolition case against him, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti and some others.
Speaking to reporters here, Katiyar refused to say much on the development in the court but attacked Yadav over the police firing that took place in 1990, when the latter was the chief minister.
"He (Mulayam) himself has admitted that 16 people were killed. He murdered them, he should be booked for it. Babri Masjid was not there, the place belongs to the Ram temple and even the High Court has passed the order," Katiyar alleged.
He was asked to comment on the framing of charges against him and others by a CBI court.
"I don't want to say anything on this, the court has to take the decision and we will follow it," he added.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Madras HC Stays Centre's Cattle Sale Ban For A Month
- CBI Court Grants Bail to Advani, Joshi And Uma Bharti
- New Re 1 Note To Be In Circulation Soon
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment