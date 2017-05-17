The Newswire
Cabinet Clears Proposal to Build 10 Atomic Reactors in India
New Delhi
Representative Image
To ramp up nuclear power generation in the country, the Union Cabinet today cleared a proposal to build ten indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors.
Each reactor will have the capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity.
"A total of 7000 MW capacity will be added. It will help produce clean energy," Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.
