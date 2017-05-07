Burhan Wani Death Anniversary: Security Forces Take Precautionary Measures, Deploy Personnel

Security forces have taken precautionary measures and deployed adequate personnel in the Kashmir Valley, apprehending trouble on the first anniversary of the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.

"All threats are being analysed and precautionary measures are being taken. Adequate security personnel have been deployed to deal with any situation," a home ministry official said.

The official said as the Kashmir Valley continued to face terror threats, the government had enhanced the counter-terror mechanism over the years.

Four districts of the state -- Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag -- have been on the boil since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.

Over 80 young men from these areas had taken to arms since the encounter, official sources from the state said earlier.

Seventy-six people, besides two police personnel, were killed during the five-month unrest in the valley following the killing of Wani.

The state government has also announced a 10-day summer vacation in all educational institutions in the valley from July 6.

The vacation coincides with a protest schedule issued by the United Jehad Council (UJC), an amalgam of militant organisations operating in the valley. Last year, vacations were announced in schools from July 1 to 17.

The UJC had announced a protest programme on Monday in connection with what it called the first death anniversary of Wani.