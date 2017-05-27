Bring ID Proof Like Aadhaar Card: UPSC To Civil Services Aspirants
Civil services aspirants will have to bring a copy of Aadhaar card or other identify proof to appear in the UPSC's preliminary examination on June 18 in case the photographs on their admit cards are of poor quality.
In instructions issued to the aspirants for the test, the UPSC said those who have poor-quality photographs on the e admit cards will have to bring "a photo identity proof like Aadhar card, driving licence, passport or voter i-card and two passport-sized photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking".
The admit cards for the examination can be downloaded from the UPSC's website.
The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, is a 12-digit unique identity number and it can act as proof of identity and residence.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
Mobile phones, calculators, IT gadgets and any other communication device such as bluetooth etc. Won't be allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted, the UPSC said.
"Any infringements of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations," the Commission said.
Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items and bags to the examination halls, as safe keeping of the same can not be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard, the instructions said.
