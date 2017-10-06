The Newswire
10 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:43 am National

Bring a Bill for Construction of Ram Temple Before Nov: VHP Tells Govt

New Delhi
Bring a Bill for Construction of Ram Temple Before Nov: VHP Tells Govt
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today asked the BJP-led central government to bring a bill in Parliament for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya else it will take some major decision in a special dharam sansad in November in this regard.

"The BJP-led government should bring a legislation in Parliament for the construction of Ram temple before November. Otherwise the saints in Dharam Sansad will announce a major decision in this regard," VHP International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said.

The VHP will organise Dharma Sansad at Udupi in Karnataka from November 23 to 26, in which thousands of saints from across the country are expected to participate.

