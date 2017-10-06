The Newswire
Bring a Bill for Construction of Ram Temple Before Nov: VHP Tells Govt
New Delhi
File-PTI Photo
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today asked the BJP-led central government to bring a bill in Parliament for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya else it will take some major decision in a special dharam sansad in November in this regard.
"The BJP-led government should bring a legislation in Parliament for the construction of Ram temple before November. Otherwise the saints in Dharam Sansad will announce a major decision in this regard," VHP International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said.
The VHP will organise Dharma Sansad at Udupi in Karnataka from November 23 to 26, in which thousands of saints from across the country are expected to participate.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- MP CM Shivraj Singh Begins Indefinite Fast
- Kansas Man Accused Of Killing Indian Techie Indicted
- Gandhi Was A 'Chatur Baniya'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Audience Laughs Out Loud At Pak Envoy For Saying There Are No Safe Terror Sanctuaries In His Country
- At Current Rate, BJP Will Need 1,560 Years To Create Jobs, Says Congress' Joshi
- SC Partially Stays Law Making Aadhaar Mandatory for PAN, Filing Income Tax Return
- ISIS Kills Two Abducted Chinese Nationals in Pak's Balochistan
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment