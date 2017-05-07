Brain Dead Man Gives New Lease Of Life To Four Others
A 20-year old medical student, who was declared brain dead following an accident, has given a new lease of life to four persons.
The student, Priyank Gupta, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, was admitted to a private hospital here after getting injured seriously in an accident on June 26.
He was declared brain dead on Monday, CHL Hospital's organ transplant coordinator Dr Harish Tourani told PTI.
"After getting the consent of his family members, we informed the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and carried out the organ retrieval process," he said.
The heart retrieved from Gupta's body was transplanted to a patient in Delhi, he said.
"The heart was sent through an air ambulance to New Delhi on Monday evening where it was transplanted to a patient admitted in Max Hospital. The liver and kidneys were transplanted to three different patients in local hospitals," Tourani said.
Sandipan Arya, a spokesperson of NGO Muskan, which promotes organ donation, said Gupta was the first year student at a private medical college.
His family members agreed to donate his organs after counselling, Arya said.
He claimed the organs of 21 brain dead patients were donated during the past 20 months in Indore. These organs were transplanted to 120 patients in Indore, besides other cities in the country.
