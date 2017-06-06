The Newswire
Bombing Near a Sunni Mosque in Afghanistan's Herat Kills 7
Kabul/AP
An Afghan official says a bomb planted in a rickshaw has killed at least seven people and wounded eight others.
Gelani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor of the western Herat province, says today's blast took place near the main Sunni mosque in Herat city, adding that the toll could rise.
In the capital, Kabul, police say a rocket struck the Indian diplomatic compound without killing or wounding anyone.
