The Newswire
Bokaro: Naxals Torch Signal Set And Communication System, Vandalise Train Engine
Bokaro
Representative Image-File
Naxals torched a signal set and communication system and partially damaged engine of a goods train at Dumri Bihar railway station in Bokaro, Jharkhand.
The Civil Police received the information early morning today that at around 11:30 pm yesterday, Naxals vandalized the train engine and burnt down the communication system.
After the intelligence was verified, Commandant 26 Bn CRPF and SP Bokaro along with unit Quick Action Team left for the site of the incident.
An investigation has been launched.
More details to be followed. (ANI)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- K.P.S. Gill, Who Killed Terrorism In Punjab, Dies
- Yeddyurappa Will Be BJP's CM Face In Karnataka: Shah
- Nitish Kumar Skips Sonia Gandhi's Lunch, To Break Bread With PM Modi Tomorrow
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' to release in China
- Angry Over Amit Shah's Comment, Telangana CM Says No Final Decision On Supporting BJP For President Post
- Indian Woman Uzma, Who Was Forced to Marry Pakistani Man, Returns Home, Swaraj Calls Her 'India's Daughter'
- Malayali Man Brings His Pakistani Lover And Her Parents to India With Fake Docs, All Detained in Bengaluru
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment