Blacken Faces Of MLAs If They Don't Ensure Development, Says Uttar Pradesh Minister
Uttar Pradesh minister Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh allegedly attacked the local legislators of his party, the BJP, and Apna Dal, saying their faces should be "blackened" if they do not ensure development.
"Faces of those MLAs who have promised development within 15 days should be blackened by the people. I have started my politics from Mangraura and I can leave ministerial berth for the people here," Singh allegedly said yesterday.
He was addressing a gathering here in Rampur village.
He claimed that 15 days ago MLAs Dheeraj Ojha (BJP), Sangam Lal (Apna Dal-S) and RK Verma (BJP) had come here and promised they would ensure development in a fortnight.
He said if it was not done then people should take a stand.
Singh also attacked local MP Harivansh Singh (Apna Dal- S), alleging he had "betrayed" the people of his constituency and did not carry out a single development work.
"He (MP) does not come among people and says I will carry out development. MLAs and MP instead of doing work are vitiating the atmosphere," he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Criticises Cong, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Will Discuss Challenges Like Terror, Says PM Modi on Israel Visit
- India's Army Action In Sikkim 'Betrayal' Of Sino-British Treaty, Says China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment