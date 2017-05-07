BJP Says Bengal Not A Dictatorship, Cong Says Governors Should Not Appear To Be Parties' 'Agents'

After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed her, saying she the state is not a dictatorship and is governed as per the constitution of India.

"Mamata Banerjee will have to understand that West Bengal is not a dictatorship and is governed as per the constitution of India. The post of a governor, which is a very high post will take adequate measures if it finds out that the government is not abiding by the constitution. What Mamata is doing is not healthy practice," said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

Advertisement opens in new window

Defending the West Bengal CM, the Congress Party said state governors should not give an impression of being the agents of the political party.

"It's a very serious matter, India is federal country. The states also have repositories of sovereignty. The governor cannot be a third centre of power. The centre of power is the chief minister, because she is an elected leader. The governors should not give an impression of being the agents of the political party. This is a sad development and I hope that the governor will like to correct himself," said Congress leader KTS Tulsi Governor.

On Tuesday, Banerjee came down heavily on Tripathi saying she was threatened and humiliated by him. Speaking at the state secretariat in Kolkata, Mamata said: "I made it clear to him (the governor) that he cannot speak to me in such a manner; he cannot threaten me. The governor telephoned me and said objectionable things. He spoke like a 'block president' of the BJP."

The chief minister claimed that she received a call from Tripathi after a BJP delegation met him over the issue of communal violence in North 24 Parganas.

Advertisement opens in new window

Tripathi expressed shock over the language used by her and said there was nothing in the talks between the two for which she might have felt insulted or threatened.

"I am surprised at the attitude and language used by Mamata Banerjee during the press conference. The talks between us were confidential in nature and no one is expected to disclose it. However, there was nothing in the talks for which she might have felt insulted, threatened or humiliated," a letter issued by the governor stated.

The letter further read that being the guardian of the state, it is the right of the governor to bring the grievance of the people to the notice of the chief minister and Tripathi did the same.

"The governor, being the head of the state, is the guardian of all the citizens of the State and not of any particular party or section of society. It is proper for the governor to bring to the notice of the chief minister any serious grievance made by any member of public or any serious event happening in the state. The governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the State," the letter quoted.

Advertisement opens in new window

It further added that governor Tripathi just urged Mamata to ensure peace, law and order by all means in the state.