BJP President Amit Shah Seeks Tribal Vote Ahead Of Gujarat Poll, Has Lunch With Family
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday sought the support of tribal population in poll-bound Gujarat.
The state assembly elections are due in December this year.
Shah held a door-to-door campaign in a remote village of Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and had lunch with a tribal family.
He also addressed a booth-level party workers meeting in an effort to establishing direct contact with the people.
Earlier in April, Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal family at Dakkhin Katiajote village in Naxalbari area of West Bengal.
The tribal belt in Gujarat is dominated by the Congress Party, which in 2012 Assembly Elections managed to win 16 to 17 seats out of the 28.
The state has 182 assembly seats, out of which the BJP bagged 115 seats and the Congress 61 in 2012. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- IRS Officer Nandini K R Tops Civil Services Exam
- Make Cow National Animal, Life Term For Slaughter: HC
- Climate Change May Poses Major Threat to Food And Water Security: UN chief
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment