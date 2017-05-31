BJP President Amit Shah Seeks Tribal Vote Ahead Of Gujarat Poll, Has Lunch With Family

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday sought the support of tribal population in poll-bound Gujarat.

The state assembly elections are due in December this year.

Shah held a door-to-door campaign in a remote village of Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and had lunch with a tribal family.

He also addressed a booth-level party workers meeting in an effort to establishing direct contact with the people.

Earlier in April, Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal family at Dakkhin Katiajote village in Naxalbari area of West Bengal.

The tribal belt in Gujarat is dominated by the Congress Party, which in 2012 Assembly Elections managed to win 16 to 17 seats out of the 28.

The state has 182 assembly seats, out of which the BJP bagged 115 seats and the Congress 61 in 2012. (ANI)