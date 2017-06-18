BJP Picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind For President

The BJP today named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.

Kovind is likely to file his papers on June 23, BJP president Amit Shah said after a nearly two-hour meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board.

He said political parties had been informed of the NDA's choice.

"I hope all will agree to the name," he said at a press conference.

The presidential election will be held on July 17 and the counting of votes will take place on July 20.



The tenure of incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24. (ANI with inputs)