BJP MP Priyanka Rawat Tosses Plastic Bottle Into River
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Priyanka Singh Rawat, who along with Uttar Pradesh's Water Resources Minister Dharampal Singh and other officials was on an inspection of an embankment, was seen flinging a plastic water bottle into the river Saryu in Gonda.
With a plastic bottle in hand, the BJP leader from Barabanki was the first one from the team to get onto the boat for the inspection.
Holding the bottle, the minister who didn't know what to do with it, simply tossed it into the river.
This comes as an embarrassment to the BJP Government, as the 'Swachh Bharat' Mission is the Centre's poster project promoting cleanliness.
In his Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched a 20,000 crore conservation mission to clean up Ganga in June 2014 to accomplish the twin objective of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.
(ANI)
