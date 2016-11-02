BJP Defends Move to Ban Sale, Purchase of Cattle for Slaughter, Says 'It's in Farmers' Interest'
Hailing the Centre's move to ban sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, Telangana BJP today said the decision would help agriculture sector and farmers as it would prevent distress sale of cattle.
"It will directly impact to reduce farmers' suicides as distress sale is prevented. If farmers sell off their cattle, they are disconnected from agriculture," Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said here.
The government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather.
It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.
The environment ministry has notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the new rules are very "specific" and aim to regulate animal markets and sale of cattle.
