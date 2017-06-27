CRPF Jawan Runs Car Over Friends After Argument, Kills 1, Injures Another
Peeved over an argument, a CRPF jawan ran his car over his friends, killing one of them and injuring another near Noorpur village here, police said today.
The incident occurred yesterday on the Noorpur-Moradabad road after a quarrel between the victims and the accused, they said.
The police has arrested one of the three accused, Deepak, a CRPF jawan who is on leave, for allegedly driving the car over the victims, Station House Officer (SHO) at the Noorpur Police Station, Satendra Kumar, said.
Pramod Yadav, a Home Guard, died on the spot and Prashant Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Moradabad where doctors stated his condition as serious, Kumar said.
Circle Officer Chandpur Yashpal Singh said, "Deepak allegedly drove the car over the victims. The other two accused, Ashok and Anuj who are absconding, pulled them out of the vehicle."
Pramod's father has lodged police complaint, Singh said.
He said it seems to be a case of personal animosity as the complainant has claimed that the they got into a quarrel at a religious function in the village.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Protests Over 'Crossing of Border' by Indian Troops
- Ravi Shastri To Apply For India's Head Coach
- Netherlands is India's Natural Partner: Modi
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Afghan Air Corridor Shows India's 'Stubborn Geopolitical Thinking', Says Chinese Daily
- 'Indians Hate Corruption,' Says PM Modi, Not One Taint On My Government So Far
- Indrani Mukerjea Along With 200 Inmates Booked For Rioting Inside Jail
- India Cannot Progress Without Hindi, Says Union Minister Naidu
Post a Comment