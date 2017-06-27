CRPF Jawan Runs Car Over Friends After Argument, Kills 1, Injures Another

Peeved over an argument, a CRPF jawan ran his car over his friends, killing one of them and injuring another near Noorpur village here, police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday on the Noorpur-Moradabad road after a quarrel between the victims and the accused, they said.

The police has arrested one of the three accused, Deepak, a CRPF jawan who is on leave, for allegedly driving the car over the victims, Station House Officer (SHO) at the Noorpur Police Station, Satendra Kumar, said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pramod Yadav, a Home Guard, died on the spot and Prashant Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Moradabad where doctors stated his condition as serious, Kumar said.

Circle Officer Chandpur Yashpal Singh said, "Deepak allegedly drove the car over the victims. The other two accused, Ashok and Anuj who are absconding, pulled them out of the vehicle."

Pramod's father has lodged police complaint, Singh said.

He said it seems to be a case of personal animosity as the complainant has claimed that the they got into a quarrel at a religious function in the village.