BJD Activists Hurl Eggs At Union Tribal Minister Affair's Minister Oram's Vehicle

The BJD activists in Odisha today hurled eggs at Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram's vehicle and waved black flags at him in Kendrapara district.

The incident took place at Aul market here when the minister was on his way to take part in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' programme at Rajkanika.

Condemning the incident, Oram later tweeted, "I condemn in the strongest terms the anti Adivasi mindset of BJD who have thrown eggs on me in Kendrapara."

"The incident seems to be the handiwork of miscreants. Law enforcing agencies had tried their best to ensure peace during the union minister's visit," Kendrapara SP Dayanidhi Gochayat said.

The SP said that police had earlier made preventive arrest of over 100 Congressmen near Aul after they waved black flags in protest against Oram's visit.

District unit BJP president Sukant Dwivedy said, "It is an act of desperation on the part of both BJD and Congress. The resurgence of BJP following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance at the Centre has deeply affected both the parties. This is the reason they are trying to sabotage BJP's programmes."

"At least three eggs hit the minister's vehicle. Though the police were present, they handled the situation casually. Had they stopped the protesters, the unfortunate incident could have been averted," Former president of BJP district unit Gyanadeb Beura said.

On June 10, Congress party workers had allegedly hurled eggs at the vehicle of Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh in Bhubaneswar.