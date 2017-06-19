The Newswire
20 June 2017

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind Resigns, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Gets Additional Charge

New Delhi
Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has resigned from the gubernatorial post.

The resignation follows his nomination as the ruling NDA's presidential candidate.

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Kovind as the Governor of Bihar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said today.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Bihar, in addition to his own duties, it said.

The BJP yesterday announced the name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president's post.

The presidential election, is required, will be held on July 17.

Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

