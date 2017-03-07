Bihar: BJP Seeks Tej Pratap's Disqualification From Assembly, Accuse Him Of Not Declaring Assets

The BJP today asked the Election Commission to lodge a criminal case against former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister in the Bihar government, urging the central body to disqualify him as a legislator.

Party leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who led a delegation to the EC, accused Yadav of not fully declaring his assets in a poll affidavit filed during the 2015 state assembly polls.

Modi has been making public details of assets allegedly owned by Prasad's family in and outside the state, including in Delhi.

Central enforcement agencies have begun probing the matter.

Prasad has rejected the charges and accused the BJP government at the Centre of targeting him and his family for political reasons.

Modi shared the transaction details with the EC of property that Yadav had allegedly bought in Aurangabad in Bihar in 2010.

Yadav, the health minister in the Nitish Kumar government, did not disclose details of this property in the 2015 affidavit, which was an offence, the BJP leader said.

Modi demanded a case be registered under the relevant sections of the Representation of Peoples Act and the IPC.