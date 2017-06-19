The Newswire
Bhojpuri Actor Anjali Srivastava Allegedly Commits Suicide At Mumbai Flat
Mumbai
Actor Anjali Srivastava, 29, allegedly committed suicide at her rented apartment in Andheri suburb of Mumbai, police said.
Srivastava, who recently acted in a Bhojpuri film, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her flat in Parimal Society in Andheri this afternoon, said deputy commissioner of police Rashmi Karandikar.
Her relatives got worried when she didn't respond to their multiple calls on Sunday night and alerted her landlord, who went to the flat on Monday and opened the door with a spare key to find her hanging from a ceiling fan, Karandikar said.
Advertisement opens in new window
The body has been sent for autopsy.
No suicide note was found, the DCP said, adding that investigation was on.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- What Made BJP Pick Ram Nath Kovind As Its Presidential Candidate?
- BJP's Prez Candidate Is Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind
- NDA's Dalit Card in Prez Polls Leaves Opposition Unity Bid in Disarray
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment