Bhojpuri Actor Anjali Srivastava Allegedly Commits Suicide At Mumbai Flat

Actor Anjali Srivastava, 29, allegedly committed suicide at her rented apartment in Andheri suburb of Mumbai, police said.

Srivastava, who recently acted in a Bhojpuri film, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her flat in Parimal Society in Andheri this afternoon, said deputy commissioner of police Rashmi Karandikar.

Her relatives got worried when she didn't respond to their multiple calls on Sunday night and alerted her landlord, who went to the flat on Monday and opened the door with a spare key to find her hanging from a ceiling fan, Karandikar said.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

No suicide note was found, the DCP said, adding that investigation was on.