Bheem Army Chief's Brother Briefly Detained By Police In Saharanpur
Kamal Kishore, the brother of Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar, was today detained by the police here while he was on his way to meet the press.
Kamal Kishore, along with his mother Samlesh, was on his way to meet the press at Budhvihar in Bamiyan area.
He was held by the police midway, but later released, senior superintendent of police Prabal Pratap Singh said.
The police was informed that Chandrashekhar's mother and brother were about to meet mediapersons, the SSP said, adding Kamal Kishore has not been taken into custody and he was at his home.
Singh said Chandrashekhar's mother and brother were not allowed to meet the press at Budhvihar in Bamiyan.
Members of the Bheem Army, a Dalit group, had on May 9 torched a bus and set a number of two-wheelers afire after the administration had turned down their request to hold a mahapanchayat in Gandhi Park to demand compensation for those affected in the May 5 inter-caste clashes here.
The organisation of Dalit youths across seven states in northern India, was founded by Chandrashekhar two years ago in Saharanpur, and shot into limelight in April when an Ambedkar Jayanti procession was stopped by Rajputs at Shabbipur village, the epicentre of the recent troubles here.
Samlesh has alleged that his son Chandrashekar, a lawyer, was being framed by the police over the clashes.
Kamal Kishore threatened that if Chandrashkhar was arrested the workers of the Bheem Army would also get arrested and overcrowd the jails.
Chandrashekhar, despite being wanted for his alleged involvement in the clashes between the police and the protesters on May 9, made an appearance with his supporters in New Delhi.
