Beer Is A 'Health Drink', Govt Would Promote It, Says Andhra Pradesh's Excise Minister
For Andhra Pradesh excise minister KS Jawahar, beer is a health drink and he is ready to prove it, a remark that would please guzzlers no end.
Amid protests by women over the state's new liquor policy, he purportedly told a TV news channel that the government would promote beer as a healthy drink.
"Who said beer is not a health drink? I am ready to prove it's a health drink," he told the channel late last night. A video clip of his remarks has gone viral on social media.
The minister was not available for comment or clarifications.
But, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to the channel this morning listing the "health benefits" of beer.
"The health benefits of beer include anti-cancer properties, a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, increased bone density, prevention of dementia and coronary disease.
"It also aids the digestive system, treats diabetes and has anti-ageing properties," the note, titled '13 amazing benefits of beer', said.
Excise department officials, however, pleaded ignorance about the move to promote beer as a health drink.
"If it's a health drink, why do we need special licence for brewing? It could even be sold in any general store," a senior excise official remarked.
