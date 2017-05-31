Beef Fest: Nine Booked for Attacking IIT-Madras Scholar
Nine students have been charged for allegedly beating up a PhD scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Madras, for organising a 'Beef Fest' in the campus.
The charges under which the accused have been booked are: IPC 147- Punishment for rioting, 341-Punishment for wrongful restraint ,323- Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 506(1) - criminal intimidation .
However, the victim R. Sooraj has also been booked under two Sections - IPC 324 - Voluntarily causing hurt, 341-wrongful restraints , according to accused Manish Kumar's complaint.
Yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on the students and requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take necessary action.
Sooraj was beaten up for conducting ' Beef Fest' in IIT. He has been seriously injured in his right eye.
A group of 70 to 80 students held the beef festival on Sunday evening to demonstrate against the Centre's notification.
Earlier this week, expressing strong disapproval of the Centre's move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by attacking the BJP-led government at the centre and the RSS, saying there was no need for the people of his state to draw lessons from New Delhi or Nagpur on their food habits
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 80 Killed, Over 350 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Bombing
- Kerala Minister Says Reopening Bars A Logical Thing To Do
- Beef Fest: Nine Booked for Attacking IIT-Madras Scholar
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment