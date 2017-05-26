The Newswire
26 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:35 pm International

Bangladesh Removes 'Un-Islamic' Lady Justice Statue At SC Premises

Dhaka [Bangladesh]
The statue of Lady Justice was removed from the premises of the Supreme Court early Friday, on the demand of some Islamist organisations that called it 'un-Islamic'.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said that Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha had ordered the statue removed and placed elsewhere on Thursday afternoon.

Senior lawyers were present when the Chief Justice made the call.

Earlier, terming the statue "un-Islamic", Hefajat-e Islam, Awami Olama League and some other Islamist organisations demanded its immediate removal, reports the Daily Star.

On April 21, Islami Andolan Bangladesh demanded that the government remove the statue before Ramadan.

Meanwhile, protesters have announced a march for 11a.m. that will begin from in front of Raju Bhashkorjo in Dhaka University and march to the Supreme Court to oppose the move.

(ANI)

Bangladesh Judiciary: Supreme Court Judiciary Violence Against Women Women International
