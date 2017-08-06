BCCI's Advisory Committee Meets To Discuss Selection Of New Coach, Kumble Likely To Be Retained
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman, of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the head coach of Team India on Thursday here.
After the meeting, it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time.
Reports say that the CAC has decided to retain Anil Kumble as the head coach. The decision will now be ratified in a June 26 Special General Meeting.
The BCCI had earlier invited applications for the post of the head coach as Kumble's one-year tenure comes to an end with the ICC Champions Trophy.
While Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody had submitted applications for the post, Virender Sehwag forwarded a two-line cover letter to the management.
The exercise to appoint a new head coach comes amid reports of a rift between Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.
Kohli, however, denied the validity of any such rumours and criticised the media for raking up the issue.
The Board had also said it was not under any pressure and was just following a process because Kumble's contract was for one year and the selection process needed to be kept transparent. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Aadhaar Not Must For Filing Tax Returns For Now: SC
- UK Votes For Hung Parliament
- 'Promoters Not Selling Stake,' Infosys Denies Media Reports
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment