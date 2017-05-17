Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati was on Wednesday sacked as the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque for "objectionable and inflammatory remarks against the country".
Following the Centre's ban on the use of red beacon in non-emergency vehicles, Barkati had on May 11 said: "I am a religious leader and I have been using the red beacon for the past several decades. I don't follow the orders of the Centre. Who are they to order me? In Bengal, only the orders of the state government are effective. I will use red beacon. In Bengal, no one has removed red beacon."
A day later, he had claimed that he would not remove the red beacon "even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to".
His comments were criticised by most Muslim leaders and clerics in the state.
Siddiqullah Chowdhury, state library minister and a cleric, had even demonstrated against Barkati on May 13 near the mosque.
A number of police complaints were also lodged against the Imam in different police stations of Bengal.
Later, Kolkata police officers visited Barkati and the red beacon was removed from his car. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Government Approves Amendments To Law Allowing Construction Near Protected Monuments
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Rohtak Gangrape: Haryana CM Ensures Speedy Justice By Fast Track Courts
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- J&K CM Mufti Beats Retreat From Function After Women Fling Chairs, Shout Azadi Slogans
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment