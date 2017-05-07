Banking Transactions Of Government Employees Under CVC Scanner
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has stepped up its examination of suspicious banking transactions by government employees to check corruption.
"The Commission is getting good inputs from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and necessary action is being taken on them," Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin told PTI today.
The CVC has been regularly getting suspicious transactions reports (STRs) from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on dubious banking transactions involving public servants.
FIU is tasked with collecting, analysing and disseminating information related to financial transactions suspected to be involving black money or proceeds of crime.
STR is a transaction of Rs 10 lakh and above believed to be proceeds of crimes including that from black money.
The main idea behind this exercise is to check the flow of proceeds through corrupt means and block all channels of routing black money through the banking system, officials said.
The examination of STRs will help in checking cases of collusion between private persons and government employees in corrupt practises, they said.
Besides the CVC, the FIU shares information with several other agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Investigation Agency, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and chief secretaries of state governments.
The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team on black money is also one of the notified organisations which can seek information from FIU, an independent body
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment