10 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:13 am International

Austria Bans Wearing Burqas In Public Places

Vienna(Austria)
Representative image/PTI

Austria has adopted a law that bans wearing burqas in public places.

The law was adopted after it was signed by President Alexander Van der Bellen and issued by the Federal Law Gazette, the OE24 media outlet reported.

The ban will be effective from October 1, 2017.

"The law will also force asylum seekers to pass a year-long integration program aimed at providing them with basic knowledge of the German language and European values," Sputnik International reported. (ANI)

