26 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:25 am National

At Least 7 Killed, 5 Others Suffer Serious Injuries After Jeep Rolls Down Cliff In Shimla

Shimla
At Least 7 Killed, 5 Others Suffer Serious Injuries After Jeep Rolls Down Cliff In Shimla
Representative image/PTI

At least seven people were killed and five others suffered serious injuries when the jeep they were travelling rolled down a cliff in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital in Nerwa.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

