At Least 7 Killed, 5 Others Suffer Serious Injuries After Jeep Rolls Down Cliff In Shimla
Shimla
Representative image/PTI
At least seven people were killed and five others suffered serious injuries when the jeep they were travelling rolled down a cliff in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night.
The injured have been shifted to a local hospital in Nerwa.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
