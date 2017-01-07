At Least 17 People Wounded After Gunshots Fired Inside US Nightclub
Seventeen people were wounded in a nightclub shootup in the southern US state of Arkansas, police said on Saturday.
Some of the victims may also have been trampled when gunfire rang out inside the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock around 2:30 am, local KATV reported.
"We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident," the Little Rock police department wrote on Twitter.
"It appears to have been a dispute at a concert."
Police later tweeted that "ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive," and that one of the shooting victims "that was critical has been upgraded to STABLE."
Police released no names or any information on a suspect or suspects.
According to the nightclub website, an artist by the name of Finese 2 Tymes had been scheduled to perform.
