At 6 Feet 6 Inches, Son Of Basketball Player From Meerut Is World's Tallest 8-Year-Old Boy
Karan Singh from Meerut has bagged himself the title of being the tallest eight-year-old in the world with a height of 6 feet 6 inches.
He already made it to the Guinness book of world records at the time of his birth as he weighed 7.8 kg and was 63 cm in height.
Karan seems to inherit the height from his mother Shweatlana, who also holds the title of being India's tallest woman with a height of 7 feet 2 inches.
"When he was born, he was unusually tall and heavy. We thought that he might be suffering from some kind of medical condition. But the doctors said he was healthy and fine," his father Sanjay told India Today.
Karan aspires to be a doctor and a basketball player to make his parents proud. He seems mighty happy with his height as he told ANI: "I am always the tallest among my friends and it feels good."
His mother was a basketball player and has represented India at various national and international competitions. She told ANI, "The distinct height had an advantage while playing."
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- RBI To Soon Unveil New Rs 200 Notes
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment