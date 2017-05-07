Assam: Brahmaputra Flood Waters Inundate Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in central Assam, the most dense habitat of one horned rhinos in the world, has been completely submerged by flood waters of river Brahmaputra, a senior forest department official today said.
Due to the annual deluge submerging the sanctuary, all animals, including the Great Indian One-Horn Rhinoceros, are proceeding to nearby highlands for shelter, said Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, P Boruah.
The floods have breached the main connecting PWD Road from National Highway to Pobitora at several points today disrupting surface communication to the sanctuary, Boruah said.
As shortage of fodder for animals within the sanctuary has already cropped up, he said the forest department has arranged alternative fodder supply to the rhinos and other animals there.
The DFO, who is camping at Pobitora, said armed forest guards are intensifying vigil within the sanctuary to prevent poaching during floods.
Country boats have been pressed into service for patrol duty to combat poaching in the sanctuary, he said.
The 38.8 sq km Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, situated in the flood plains of River Brahmaputra and in the district of Morigaon, with both forest and swamp land, is the habitat of 100 rhinos, 500 wild buffaloes, more than 400 hogs, besides thousands of different species of birds, snakes etc.
Of the total 38.80 sq km notified area of the park, only 16 sq km is the effective rhino habitat, sanctuary officials said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment