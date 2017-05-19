Assam: Army Guns Down ULFA (I) Cadre, Recovers Ammunition

In a successful bid, the Indian Army on Friday neutralised United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA) (I) cadre Ramesh Bora.

The army also recovered a grenade, 9mm pistol, six 9mm live rounds and approximately Rs. 6 lakh Indian currency.

The Army has cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation to sweep the area.

Further details are awaited (ANI)