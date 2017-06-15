The Newswire
Arunachal Pradesh: Army Mistakes Villager to Be An Ultra, Shoot Him Dead
Itanagar
Representative Image/ PTI
The Army opened fire on a villager mistaking him of being an ultra in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot.
The incident took place on Wednesday night, defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said today.
Based on specific intelligence regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army personnel challenged the person when he arrived at the spot.
The person identified as Thingtu Ngemu made "very suspicious movements" and rushed towards the troop following which the Army opened fire, resulting in his death, Konwer said.
