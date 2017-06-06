The Newswire
Around 175 People Fall Ill Due To Food Poisioning After Breaking Ramadan Fast
Bahraich(Uttar Pradesh)
Representative image
At least 175 people fell ill, allegedly due to food poisioning, after breaking their daily Ramadan fast at a madrassa in Harwatand village here in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
After the 'iftar' at the madrassa in Huzurpur area on Monday, several locals complained of uneasiness and started vomitting, police said.
They were rushed to the hospital from where many of them were discharged after treatment. No one is stated to be seriously ill.
Suspecting a case of food poisioning, police have collected food samples that will be sent for examination.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 37% Drop in H-1B Visa Received By Top 7 Indian Companies
- 'India’s Batting Has Its Normal Juggernaut-Feel'
- Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment